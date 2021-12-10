China limits vasectomies so its population can grow again

For more than 30 years, the Chinese state forced men and women to undergo different sterilization processes with the idea of ​​preventing the exponential growth of the population of the most populous country on Earth.

However, things have changed: China needs to raise the birth rate (which is collapsing), because it fears that an aging population threatens its social and economic stability.

In that scenario, hospitals are turning away men seeking vasectomies, publish this Friday, December 10 The Washington Post.

Although the Chinese population continues to grow decade after decade, it is growing slower and slower, and that is worrying.

China recorded 8.5 births for every 1,000 people last year, the lowest rate in more than 70 years. They are official data published in November 2021.

Today, with 1.3 children per woman, China has one of the lowest fertility rates in the world, even lower than Japan, so demographic experts say that China’s population will start to decline in a few years.

To counter this, in recent times, China relaxed family planning rules, such as the old policy of being able to have only one child.

It also pays cash birth allowances and extended parental leave to encourage large families. But all have failed because more and more Chinese couples are choosing not to have children.

“There is no official ban or specific restriction on surgery, although hospitals and physicians who perform vasectomies, along with tubal ligation and abortions, must obtain approval from health departments at the county level,” says TWP.

According to the same US media, 12 Chinese public hospitals contacted by The Washington Post, including institutions in Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou, confirmed that they no longer do vasectomies. Six said yes, they are still performing the surgery, but one confirmed that it was no longer available to single men.

In addition, the media collected testimonies from patients, doctors and hospital staff who said that vasectomies are no longer performed in different institutions. Some ask for proof of marriage and evidence that the couples had already had children before agreeing to do the surgery.

As the government relaxed family planning rules, the number of vasectomies performed in China fell from 149,430 in 2015 to 4,740 in 2019, according to official data.

Specifically, male surgical ligation has not been banned, but discouraged, especially after authorities announced in May 2021 that all couples could have three children.

China implemented a two-child policy in 2016 and up to three children this year.

China’s growing strategy: more children, fewer vasectomies

The new takeoff of China as an economic power has several points of support, according to what President Xi Jinping himself has recognized.

One of the strongest bases is expected to be a resurgence of domestic consumption, as a new focus of growth that occurred at the beginning of the century.

In this sense, the renewed birth strategy: allow up to three children per couple with the idea of ​​preventing the birth rate from falling and causing stagnation, as is the case in Japan and many European countries.

The ban (or limitation) of vasectomies in China goes in the same direction.