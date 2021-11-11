“The Security Council may investigate any controversy, or any situation likely to lead to international friction or give rise to a controversy, in order to determine whether the prolongation of such controversy or situation may endanger the maintenance of peace and security. international ”, states Article 43 of the Charter of the United Nations.

This body of 15 member countries – five permanent members and 10 temporary members – may recommend the procedures or adjustment methods that are appropriate for the resolution of disputes that come to it.

If the Security Council determines that there is a threat to the peace, a breach of the peace or an act of aggression, it can make recommendations or take measures to ensure the maintenance of peace.

Before implementing the use of force, the Council may recommend that the countries adopt measures such as total or partial interruption of economic relations and of rail, maritime, air, postal, telegraphic, radioelectric, and other means of communication, as well as the breakdown of diplomatic relations.

In the event that these measures are insufficient, the Council may exercise, by means of air, naval or land forces, the action that is necessary to maintain or restore international peace and security, according to Article 41 of the United Nations Charter. .