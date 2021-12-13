EFE.- China reported today that it has detected its first contagion of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the city of Tianjin, in the north of the country, reports the state chain CGTN.

According to television, it is a contagion imported from abroad.

At the end of November, experts from the Asian giant recognized that there was a “high probability” that Ómicron, the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, would reach China, although they showed their confidence in the country’s strict prevention strategies to avoid its transmission.

According to state television Details about the nationality or travel history of the infected person have not yet been released., an asymptomatic patient who was quarantined after his arrival in the Asian country.

The chain adds, citing local authorities, that nucleic acid tests showed the existence of the Omicron variant in the infected on December 9, something that was later confirmed by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Global Times newspaper adds that the person is now isolated in a hospital in the city, which is 111 kilometers from the capital, Beijing.

Two of the first cases of the new variant were located in late November in Hong Kong, in two men who were quarantined in one of the airport hotels in the former British colony.

Detection occurred when Hong Kong prepares to reopen its border with mainland China, for which an official date had not yet been announced.

China, which maintains a zero tolerance policy against the coronavirus, has applied, since March 2020, strict border controls that include a ban on non-residents and a mandatory quarantine of at least 14 days in a hotel paid for by the traveler, although It has not been able to prevent small sprouts from occurring periodically.

The last of them has been located in the province of Zhejiang (east), which this same Monday reported 74 new infections by local transmission.

The total number of active infected in mainland China now stands at 1,381, according to the latest official statistics, 27 of which are serious.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country adds 99,780 positive cases and 4,636 deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

