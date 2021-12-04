MADRID, 4 (EUROPA PRESS)

The Chinese Government has published this Saturday its ‘White Book of Democracy’, a compilation of its democratic values ​​through the interpretation of the ruling Communist Party, in response to the so-called “Summit of Democracies” convened for next week by the American president, Joe Biden, and to which Beijing is not invited.

“Democracy is a common value of humanity and an ideal that has always been cherished by the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people,” reads the book, entitled “China: Democracy That Works.”

“The status of the people as the owner of the country is the essence of popular democracy,” according to the principles of the document, which describes “a model of socialist democracy that covers all aspects of the democratic process and all sectors of society.” .

The book advises that “if a country is democratic it must be judged by its people, not dictated by a handful of outsiders,” and adds that “a democratic country must be recognized by the international community, not arbitrarily decided by a few self-appointed judges. “.

The document points out that “there is no fixed model of democracy; it manifests itself in many ways” and warns that “any single criterion for evaluating the myriad political systems in the world is, in itself, something undemocratic.”

Biden’s guest list for the Democratic meeting that will take place in Washington on December 9 and 10 is not without controversy as all the members of the European Union are present, except Hungary. Poland, whose government has recently staged clashes with Brussels and has been questioned for its respect for Human Rights.

In total, the United States has invited 110 countries, including Taiwan, to the conference, sparking friction with China. Outside the list are other traditional allies of Washington such as Egypt, Morocco or Turkey, as well as powers such as Russia and China itself.