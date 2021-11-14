FILE PHOTO. SQM pools in the Salar de Atacama, Chile. January, 2013. REUTERS / Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO, Nov 14 (Reuters) – China’s Tianqi is concerned about the views of presidential candidates in Chile on the lithium industry and especially on SQM, the world’s second-largest producer of the light metal, the company’s chief said, quoted on Sunday by a local newspaper.

Frank Ha, who has led the Asian company that joined SQM in 2018 since February, defended the technological strength and experience that the Chilean mining company has acquired, as well as its necessary role that it will play in the future development of electromobility.

“I see that several misconceptions have been installed about SQM and its important contributions to local communities, to Chile, to the State of Chile and to the world,” La Tercera told the morning newspaper, without specifying details.

The executive explained that the electoral proposals that have been presented regarding the development of the industry continue and that some “have aroused some concern”, although he trusts that the future of the business will be protected and will not be harmed.

“In some political sectors it seems that they are not aware of the future challenges of the lithium industry, nor of how Chile can better position itself within the electromobility revolution that is coming,” he added.

Supporters of the coalition of the leftist Gabriel Boric, one of the favorites and who proposes the creation of a state lithium company, seek to have the contract that SQM maintains with the state to exploit the Salar de Atacama be annulled.

Meanwhile, Ha defended Tianqi’s stake in the firm, currently 23.75%, and said that at no time have they considered parting with the series A papers, which give him the right to choose three members of the board, due to financial problems.

“In fact, we recently repaid a significant part of our debt and, therefore, we are confident about the future of our company,” he said.

He also affirmed that the Asian company will give its support to SQM to offer competitively the extension of the lease with (the state development office) Corfo “when that moment arrives.”

“It is very important for SQM that these rights are renewed, but I would also say that it is even more so for Chile itself,” he said.

(Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero)