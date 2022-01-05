However, in recent months there have been sporadic outbreaks, and the country has redoubled its vigilance in the face of the imminence of the Winter Games, from February 4 to 20, 2022.

The city of Yuzhou, located in Henan province, about 800 km south of Beijng, announced Monday night that its 1.2 million residents will have to stay home to limit the spread of the virus.

It was not specified how long this confinement will last, which was decided after the discovery of three asymptomatic cases.

Throughout Yuzhou “barriers will be placed to strictly enforce prevention measures,” the mayor warned on his official Weibo account.

Leaving the city will be prohibited, unless you have an authorization.

On Tuesday, China reported 175 new cases of COVID-19, 95 of which in Xi’an, in the north of the country, where 13 million people have also been confined for almost two weeks. It is the strictest and most important lockdown carried out in China since that of Wuhan, in the center of the country, at the beginning of the pandemic.

China recognizes “serious situation” due to coronavirus and tightens measures

That city was the first in the world that, two years ago, imposed radical measures to stop the circulation of the virus.

Xi’an, famous for its underground terracotta army, is the new epicenter of the pandemic in the country. There have been more than 1,600 cases detected since December 9.