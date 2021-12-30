The Chinese Ministry of Sports decided to ban tattoos on soccer players of the Chinese team. To those who already have them, he invites them to erase them and not to make new designs.

In the case of the junior and youth divisions, the coaches will not be able to summon players with tattoos on their bodies.

The objective: to stop fashions considered “vulgar” that give a “bad image” to the rest of the population.

The idea of ​​the government of Xi Jinping is that the players of the Chinese team are “a positive example for society,” according to the newspaper. The Paper.

Tattoos had already sparked discussion in Chinese soccer. At the 2018 China Cup, many players were forced to cover up their tattoos.

On the other hand, it is common for the official photographs released by the Ministry of Sports of China to erase the tattoos of their players with Photoshop. Selected as Zhang Xizhe and Zhang Linpeng appear in the images without tattoos, when in fact they do.

The government says that the measure is part of an “ideological and political education” that seeks to reinforce the “patriotic education” of the players and fans of the team.

China: no tattoos and no World Cup

It is no coincidence that the novelty comes weeks after the Chinese soccer team reaped a new failure by having almost no chances of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup in 2022, in a very poor performance that led to the departure of the coach, Li Tie.

China has not qualified for a FIFA Cup since the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, for which it did not have to face local powers South Korea and Japan.

On the social network Weibo, the most popular in China, the comments are varied.

The sports authorities of #China 🇨🇳 announced a series of guidelines to “strengthen the management of #players from #football“, Including the prohibition of national teams from becoming #tattoos. (jc)https://t.co/PJK8qIU8TZ – DW Spanish (@dw_espanol) December 30, 2021

Those who criticize the government’s decision say they seek to cover up the sporting failure. “They don’t take care of what they should, they take irrelevant measures just to show that they do something,” commented one user.

Others, on the contrary, say that “East Asian societies have always rejected tattoos” and speak of “protecting the next generations.”