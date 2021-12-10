The drug from a Brii affiliate was approved to treat mild COVID-19 and “normal-type” disease with a high risk of progressing to hospitalization or death in adults and children 12 to 17 years old, said the National Administration of Medical products.

The results of how the antibody cocktail performs against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus are expected to be known in about two weekssaid Brii CFO Li Ankang.

Shares in Brii rose as much as 13.7% to 48.75 Hong Kong dollars ($ 6.25), before retreating and ending 0.5% lower on Thursday.

The company has submitted an emergency use application for the treatment in the United States, where similar products from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly have been approved.

Brii will work with potential partners to seek regulatory authorization of the treatment in areas outside of China and the United States, prioritizing countries where phase III trial of the product has already started, such as South Africa, Brazil and Mexico, Li said. at a press conference.