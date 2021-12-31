Now it is the turn of the soccer team players who, from now on, will have a “formal ban on having new tattoos,” the Sports Ministry said on Tuesday.

“Those who already have tattoos are advised to have them erased,” the statement continues. “In case of particular circumstances, tattoos should be covered during training and competitions,” he added.

In the case of the lower categories of the national team, from sub-20 down, the selectors will be “strictly prohibited” from summoning tattooed players.

Tattoos are frowned upon among the mostly conservative society in China, but are beginning to become popular among the youth of big cities.

The Chinese soccer federation had already ordered its international players to cover up tattoos in recent years and has sent young soccer players to military fields to receive a Marxist-type education.

Some supporters denounced a political measure that has little regard for sport. “Should we choose a good player or a saint?” Said a fan on the Weibo social network.

In the past there have been other controversies about aesthetics in sport. British legend David Beckham appeared in a Chinese public television documentary with almost his entire body pixelated to cover his multiple tattoos.

And a women’s college football match was canceled after players were banned from dyeing their hair.