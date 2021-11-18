SANTIAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) – Chilean miner SQM, the world’s second largest lithium producer, reported a sharp increase in its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday night supported by an expansion in prices and sales volumes of the key metal for batteries.

The firm reported a third-quarter profit of $ 106.1 million, compared to $ 1.7 million in the same period last year. Earnings as of September 2021 totaled $ 263.9 million, nearly tripling earnings from the same month last year.

On the other hand, revenues totaled 661.6 million dollars in the third quarter, an increase of 46% compared to the same period of 2020.

“These results were mainly driven by much higher sales volumes in the lithium, iodine, specialty plant nutrition and potassium business lines, as well as higher prices,” CEO Ricardo Ramos said in a statement.

The executive said that the expansion of lithium operations “is yielding positive results, allowing us to increase our sales volumes by more than 80% compared to last year.”

“We are already producing at a rate of over 120,000 metric tons per year,” he added. He said he was confident that the sales volume could reach close to 100,000 tons in 2021, more than expected, which would also boost prices, which in the fourth quarter of this year would be about 50% higher than in the third. .

For next year, Ramos said they expect to reach a production of 180,000 metric tons.

Optimism in the lithium industry has grown dramatically compared to last year, when funding for mines and processing plants dried up during the coronavirus pandemic, prompting many to sideline expansion plans. (Reporting by Natalia Ramos. Edited by Fabián Cambero)