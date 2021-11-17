Activate, a startup from Chile, forms an alliance with the US foundation Celo to carry out a project with cryptocurrencies to solve financial problems that are accentuated in a tourist town in the Chilean territory.

The Cura Project is the new Activate plan that, after a comprehensive study was carried out regarding the operation of the lodging system of the town of the province of Choapa, it became aware of the deficit in the operation of various essential spaces within the hotel industry.

The main problem identified was in the payment system. It happens that the town is normally visited by builders, gastronomic professionals and miners; when payments are made, they can take up to 90 days, even longer, to be made correctly.

In addition, the province of Choapa is also facing the time factor for making reservations, either due to the number of reversals that overlap one on top of the other, it does not even allow new reservations, or also due to other cases in which it is not possible. to determine the dates in which they enter and leave the facilities.

Faced with these difficulties, Activate formed an alliance with the Celo Foundation to carry out the Cura Project in which they intend to create an innovative system that supports the economic system and therefore provides a solution to these problems captured. It is a special system for the hotel sector in which the payment system is faced, modifying it and allowing the time period to be one that is coupled with the methodology with which the facilities operate.

The cryptocurrency Celo will also be part of the project since the system that is under construction will be backed by the digital currency which is backed by the dollar and is owned by the NGO.

In this regard, according to the publication of La Tercera, the Advisor of Activate and Legal Partner of CLabs en Celo, Jake Lereaul, commented “Today, less than 0.5% of the world’s citizens benefit from the speed, transparency, utility, and low cost of using blockchain technology. The members of the Celo Alliance have a plan to change that and are committed to harnessing the power of this innovative technology to create solutions that work across devices, carriers and countries.“

Internally, having the support of this digital asset will allow the conversion to Chilean pesos to be done quickly so that the lodgings will have the money in their national currency.

Activate started in 2021 in Silicon Valley-California until 2018 when it settled in Chile to start technological solutions. For this, the materialization of the projects in Los Vilos and in Minera Los Pelambres (both localities located in Chile) were key, since they were their beginnings in the territory. The first, together with the Cooperative of Tourism and Commerce of the area, was based on the creation of the Cooking & Innovation Center which has the objective of reactivating the economy of the city of Los Vilos. The second, the creation of a food plant with which the needs of mining projects are supplied.

