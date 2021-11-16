Center-left presidential candidate Yasna Provocte talks to senators as they meet to vote on a motion to remove President Sebastián Piñera over alleged irregularities in the sale of a mining company in Valparaíso, Chile. November 16, 2021. REUTERS / Rodrigo Garrido

SANTIAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) – The Chilean Senate on Tuesday reviewed the arguments of the impeachment against President Sebastián Piñera for possible irregularities in the sale of a mining company revealed by the so-called Pandora Papers, although the opposition would not have the necessary votes to remove the president.

The vote on the so-called Constitutional Indictment against Piñera, which is due to end its term in March next year, takes place five days before the presidential elections.

The accusation was already approved last week by the deputies, who on Tuesday morning were completing the step of giving an account of the process before the Senate, which becomes a court and will vote for or against.

To pass, the impeachment requires a high majority of two-thirds of the votes out of a total of 43 senators – that’s 29 votes – but the center-left opposition that drives it has only 24 legislators in the Upper House.

If the prosecution is successful, the ruling billionaire would be removed from office and disqualified for five years from holding public office.

The final vote is expected to take place around midnight or even at dawn on Wednesday, after the interventions of accusing deputies, defense of the president and, in the afternoon, the presentation of the senators for up to 15 minutes each.

The accusation was originally presented in mid-October after the controversy unleashed by the disclosure of the Pandora Papers, which alludes to a clause in the 2010 sale of Minera Dominga – a project in which the president’s family participated – that conditioned a payment that there were no regulatory changes that could affect its development.

Piñera, who insists that the case has already been studied and dismissed by the courts, was then in his first government. The president has indicated that the accusation obeys electoral interests and trusts that it will be rejected.

(Report by Natalia Ramos, Edited by Manuel Farías)