Santiago de Chile, Dec 21 (EFE) .- The Chilean Congress approved this Tuesday to extend for another 15 days the militarization of four provinces located in the south of the country, an area where a territorial conflict with Mapuche indigenous people has been developing for decades that worsened in the last months.

At the request of the president, the conservative Sebastián Piñera, both the Chamber of Deputies (this Monday) and the Senate (today) approved extending the measure, which entered into force for the first time last October and which allows the deployment of the Armed Forces to collaborate in police operations and restrict the right to assembly and movement.

This is the fourth time that Congress accepts the president’s request to extend militarization, which officially responds to the figure of a “constitutional state of emergency of emergency.” The Lower House approved it by 73 votes in favor, 48 against and 3 abstentions, and the Upper House gave the go-ahead with 19 votes in favor, 15 against and 2 abstentions.

The measure initially came into force on October 12 by presidential decree and for a period of 15 days and was extended for a similar duration in the same way, but from the second extension, by law, it required the approval of Parliament. .

The president justifies the measure in the serious alteration of public order, due to the increase in acts of violence linked to drug trafficking, terrorism and organized crime in the Biobío and Arauco provinces, in the Biobío region; and Cautín and Malleco, in La Araucanía.

These are four provinces that in recent months have experienced a wave of violence with frequent attacks on agricultural machinery and farms, fires, roadblocks and shootings with fatalities.

Some of these episodes are part of the “Mapuche conflict”, which confronts the Chilean State and the main indigenous group of the country, which claims the lands that they inhabited for centuries and that now belong, for the most part, to large agricultural and forestry companies.

For this new extension, the presidential document reiterates the arguments raised in the previously supported requests, but regrets that, despite the measures implemented, there are still acts of violence in the area and gives some examples, such as that of police officers recently attacked with firearms. fire.

While the defenders of militarization, the more conservative figures, argue that it is the only way to guarantee the safety of the population, detractors, part of the opposition and indigenous organizations, argue that it only puts more tension on the bitter dispute.

In the last month there have been several incidents such as the burning of a school and the property of a deputy, or the death of a Mapuche community member during a security operation.

This episode unleashed a wave of reactions and rekindled the memory of the murder of Camilo Catrillanca, a 24-year-old Mapuche who died in 2018 from a shot in the back by a police officer from the Carabineros corps, becoming the first major crisis of the second term. of Piñera.

The situation aroused various criticisms, such as that of the Office for South America of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), which lamented the death of the Mapuche and expressed concern about militarization.

Likewise, a video appeared on social networks with around fifty hooded armed men, identified through signs as the indigenous organization Weichan Auka Mapu, threatening to fight the security forces “with weapons” if they do not leave the territory. EFE

