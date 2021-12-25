Other experts insist that inoculation with the fourth dose is premature, due both to the lack of information on its effectiveness against the new strain and to the low number of serious cases and deaths registered so far in the world as a result of the spread of this variant.

“I think this is an attempt by the government to avoid a new general shutdown,” said Cyrille Cohen, director of the immunotherapy laboratory of the Bar Ilán University, in dialogue with Efe, who, although he also advises the authorities in the fight with the pandemic, he was not part of the team that recommended the fourth dose.

“The problem is that we still do not know if it is effective against the omicron, so I am a little surprised,” he added.

On Wednesday, the director of the Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, criticized the application of booster doses, as they are not a guarantee to end the pandemic.

“No country will be able to overcome the pandemic with booster vaccinations and these do not mean a green light to celebrate as we had planned,” Tedros Adhanom said at a Geneva press conference.

Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that to overcome the pandemic it is not enough to administer booster doses against COVID-19, in fact, vaccination programs could prolong the health emergency.

“These indiscriminate booster programs could even prolong the pandemic rather than end it, by diverting available doses to countries with high vaccination rates, thus giving the virus more possibilities to spread and mutate,” said the doctor.

