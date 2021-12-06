MADRID, 6 (EUROPA PRESS)

The candidate for the Presidency of Chile for the left-wing I Approve Dignity pact, Gabriel Boric, has suffered an attack this Sunday during an electoral act in which a woman who demanded the release of prisoners detained during the 2019 and 2020 riots spat at him and He threw part of the contents of a bottle of water at him.

The incident took place in the city of Talcahuano, in the Biobío region, when Boric was greeting a group of people. As he passed through the crowd, a woman began to hurl expletives and demand “to free the prisoners for fighting,” according to the newspaper ‘La Tercera’, in an apparent allusion to what in Chile is known as ‘the social outbreak’.

Boric, who recently ruled out a blanket pardon for all those convicted of the protests, has ironically detracted from the assault, calling it a “show of affection.”

His rival in the second round on December 19, José Antonio Kast, has lamented the “unacceptable aggression” on his Twitter account. “Violence is always condemned and it is tremendously violent for someone to spit in your face just for not sharing your ideas,” he posted.

Boric and Kast were the two presidential candidates with the most support in the first round, held on November 21, and they face the final vote without great distances. Cadem’s last poll before the polls veto gave a slight advantage to the left-wing candidate, who would get 40 percent, compared to the 35 percent contemplated for the far-right.