“We have seen an increase in pediatric admissions, concentrated in the area of ​​the city, where there has been an increase of approximately four times,” he said in a joint press conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.

“We are alerting New Yorkers to this recent, staggering increase in pediatric admissions for COVID-19 so that pediatricians, parents and guardians can take urgent action to protect our youngest New Yorkers,” he said.

According to health authorities, of the children aged 5 to 11 admitted to city hospitals with COVID-19, from the week of December 5 to the current week, none had the complete vaccination schedule.

“Many people still think that children are not infected with COVID. This is not true. Children are infected and some will be hospitalized,” he insisted. .

According to a report released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals, between December 9 and 16, nearly 170,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 in the country, an increase of approximately 28% in two weeks, highlights channel 7 of the chain ABC.