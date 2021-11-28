One third of newborns exposed to HIV die before their first birthday.

By: Lic. Miriam García, Co-founder of Joy Joy, Lic. Patricia Santiz Gomez, Director of Joy Joy and Lic. Sarahi Algarín, Community Coordinator at Joy Joy.

LaSalud.mx. – From its origins, the HIV epidemic It has been a challenge for human rights, since the groups that initially identified themselves as the most affected were part of previously stigmatized and discriminated populations. (Verdugo R, 2018) They faced a scheme of greater violation of the rights to health, childhood and even identity when speaking about HIV.

To date, one of the greatest complications that these sectors experience is determined by entrenched stigma and discrimination, hindering equitable access to dignified, early, and timely medical care even within the public health system. Therefore, community actions propose to be one of the most relevant strategies to counteract the gaps that continue to hinder access to the right to health.

Joy Joy is a civil association that arises from full understanding and by recognizing that a global problem such as HIV affects different social aspects. Belonging to the local, decrees that, by addressing the social determinants of health, different gaps in access to quality health services begin to be closed, dignifying people’s lives.

The intervention from Joy Joy begins by identifying that despite having free antiretroviral treatment and universal access by the State, boys and girls living with HIV are still less likely to have access to such treatment compared to adults living with HIV, creating a huge gap in factors for timely intervention and biological viability.

In Chiapas, the economic, social and political conditions, together with the migration process, mean that the cases are increasing. 26.1% of the people reported with AIDS are women, this far exceeds the national average (17.9%). Aggravating the generalized situation in children and adolescents living with HIV.

It is inconceivable to think that 5% of all PLHIV are boys and girls, but that this sector represents 15% of all deaths globally from AIDS (UNAIDS, 2021). One third of newborns exposed to HIV die before their first birthday, particularly between 2 to 4 months of age. Increasing the vulnerability of those who live in marginalized conditions, far from quality comprehensive medical care, lacking education, among other conditions that accentuate social backwardness.

It has been identified that levels of orphans, poverty and stigmatization, as well as social determinants limit the access, adherence and undetectability of each patient.

Joy Joy, strives, from the local, to have a people-centered approach that responds to the different needs from their identity, uses and customs and their communities, in this way, it allows informed decision-making about care , rights and responsibilities regarding individual and collective health.

Ending the AIDS pandemic is more than a historic commitment, with the 39 million people who have died from this disease. It also represents a momentous opportunity to lay the foundations for a healthier, fairer and more equitable world for future generations. (CENSIDA, 2018)

Joy Joy’s work, consummated in our holistic and comprehensive care model, addresses the social determinants of health from five spheres; social, clinical, psychological, nutritional and pedagogical continuously, based on the cultural identity of each of the beneficiaries.

Therefore, the relevance of tackling the fight against AIDS cannot, nor should it be understood separately from collective belonging, it must, then, be approached from parallel actions with and in support of civil society, the active participation of people living with HIV (PLHIV), the socio-cultural, socio-economic and identity belonging of each sector in a situation of vulnerability, but above all since the end of the stigma and discrimination that limits and predominates access to antiretroviral treatment.

Consequently, it is our human responsibility to continue contributing to more just and equitable worlds through representation, equality, solidarity, inclusion and the defense of human rights without leaving anyone behind.

