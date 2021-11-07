A 3-day course of amoxicillin is no less effective than a 7-day course for treating children with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), research shows published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA)

One of the largest antibiotic trials involving children in the world

Released on November 2, 2021, the CAP-IT study is one of the largest antibiotic trials involving children globally. More than 800 children 6 months and older with community-acquired pneumonia who had presented to the hospital.

But they were clinically fit for discharge within 48 hours. They were randomized to receive a seven-day cycle of amoxicillin or three days of amoxicillin followed by four days of placebo.

In addition to comparing the duration, the dosage was also studied, with half of the participants in each duration group receiving a lower dose (35-50 mg / kg) and the other half a higher dose (70-90 mg / kg). kg). The study also used a dosing schedule of two doses of amoxicillin per day, rather than three, as currently recommended by UK guidelines.

The primary outcome was whether the children needed further antibiotic treatment within four weeks of the initial treatment.

RESULTS

Overall, the researchers found that the shorter course of treatment was no less effective than the longer course. The primary outcome occurred in 12.5% ​​of the participants in the three and seven day treatment groups. Also, the lowest dose was no less effective than the highest dose. The primary outcome occurred in 12.6% of those in the lowest dose group compared with 12.4% in the highest dose group.

The only significant difference observed between the three-day and seven-day treatment groups was the duration of cough, which lasted a median of two days longer for those in the three-day treatment group (hazard ratio [HR], 1,2 [IC 95%, 1,0 a 1,4]; p = 0.04).

Shorter durations of amoxicillin given twice daily are safe

Julia Bielicki, Senior Lecturer at St George’s Pediatric Infectious Diseases Research Group, University of London and co-first author of the study, said that while amoxicillin was the “most common” antibiotic children received globally. There was “surprisingly” limited evidence of the optimal dose and duration that should be used to ensure that children receive safe treatment. Minimizing the impact of side effects and resistance to antibiotics.

“The CAP-IT study provides family evidence that shorter durations of amoxicillin given twice daily are safe and effective even in young children with severe respiratory infections attending the hospital,” he said.

“It has also shown once again that large strategic trials reporting the optimal drug choice, dose and duration of antibiotics to treat common infections are feasible and critical to addressing antibiotic resistance.”

Study Findings Are “Important”

Jacqueline Sneddon, an antimicrobial pharmacist and member of the Scottish Pharmacy Board of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said the study adds to a growing body of evidence that “shorter is better” for many common infections.

“The associated overall reduction in total antibiotic use has positive implications for antimicrobial resistance at both the individual patient and population levels.

The safety net and late prescription

Conor Jamieson, Regional Antimicrobial Stewardship Leader for the Midlands at NHS England and NHS Improvement, agreed that the study’s findings were “important.”

“We know that the group from 0 to 4 [años] Antibiotics are frequently prescribed for respiratory tract infections, and there are helpful resources for prescribers to support proper prescribing and provide peace of mind for parents and caregivers, ”he said.

“In addition to the safety net and late prescription, it is beneficial to be sure that a shorter cycle of amoxicillin is not inferior for the study result.”

