Lung.mx.-After last week the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) and the National Commission against Addictions (Conadic) issued a health alert on the health risk posed by the use of vapers in all its forms, Representatives of the organizations Salud Justa Mx and Coalición México SaludHable described this alert as responsible and very pertinent, which protects people’s health.

“The decision of Cofrepris and Conadic to alert the population about the damage caused by both Electronic Nicotine Administration Systems (SEAN), Similar Systems Without Nicotine (SSSN), and Alternative Nicotine Consumption Systems ( SACN), constitutes a success in defense of the health of Mexico, since there is no scientific evidence on the usefulness of these products to stop smoking, on the contrary, they damage the health of those who consume them” he pointed Erick antonio, director of Salud Justa.

He also recalled the risks that these products pose for girls, boys and adolescents since they bring them closer to smoking, on which there is scientific evidence without conflict of interest, also endorsed by the government of Mexico.

The health alert indicates that these products cause respiratory damage due to inflammation of the lung tissue, cardiovascular damage due to changes in blood circulation and mutagenic damage that increase the risk of contracting cancer and alterations in the reproductive system.

“No tobacco vape or heater has health authorization from Cofepris, or recognition from the Ministry of Health as reduced or alternative risk products.” it is marked.

We must combat the normalization of the consumption of conventional cigarettes so that minors do not consider it as “part of life”, as a stage through which they have to pass into adulthood, in addition to informing them about the characteristics of the new ones. electronic devices, as well as parents, who are unaware of them and therefore have no perception of the risk their daughters and sons run when using them, he commented Juan Nunez, coordinator of the Coalition México Salud-Hable.

Smoking, as a practice promoted by advertising and by certain cultural changes in societies, acquired consumption patterns related to ideas of superior status, innovation or, of being a very cool person, linked to the enjoyment of pleasures typical of a woman. wealthy social class or those who aspire to equate themselves with that class, he added.

The use of mouthpieces to smoke cigarettes from the twenties to the forties of the twentieth century could be equated to the “distinction” that now can be found by those who have the resources to pay the high costs of electronic devices, but especially cartridges. of nicotine that they must constantly supply, much higher in cost than packs of cigarettes, said Núñez. “Beyond the toxins in the new devices, using them can involve a sublimation that hides frustrations, unsatisfied desires, real impossibility of accessing higher levels in different fields”.

