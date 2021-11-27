Child of Light It has become one of those cult RPGs with a loyal group of followers behind it. Title was released several years agoDespite being relatively low in popularity, Child of Light has garnered a lot of attention thanks to its visual appeal and platforming style. So far we hadn’t heard anything about a sequel to the Ubisoft title, but new information reaches us and seems to indicate that there is one on the way.

The information in question comes straight from Patrick Plourde, Game Director. Plourde has published an interesting tweet in which he addresses himself directly to fans of Child of Light, assuring that «@Take_Toch just sent final approval for Aurora and Igniculus’ next big adventure«. Finally, the director ends the tweet by assuring «Expect more news early next year«.

Fans of #ChildofLight, just to let you know that @Take_Toch just sent the final approval for Aurora and Igniculus’ next great adventure. Expect more news early next year. 🙂 – Patrick Plourde (@patrick_plourde) November 24, 2021

Ubisoft didn’t want to make a Child of Light sequel

@Take_Toch is Thomas Rollus, the artist in charge of the game. Now, we know there is something unfolding behind the scenes at Ubisoft, and it seems to point to some sequel of some kind to Child of Light. In 2019, Plourde revealed that although I had a lot of ideas about a future sequel to Child of Light, was not “the kind of game Ubisoft wants to make«. Until then, Ubisoft had remained fully focused on the area of ​​games as a service, as well as developing large franchises and more mature titles.

Child of Light was released in 2014, and at the time it came out in Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Stadia and PC; of course, you can also play it now on next-gen consoles. We know that Child of Light will have its own television adaptation, although we haven’t heard anything about it for a long time.