The Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, reported that Chihuahua ranks third in intentional homicides nationwide; the fifth, in human trafficking; the eighth, in vehicle theft; as well as the twelfth, in house robbery.

At a press conference in Chihuahua, he commented that these crimes are on a downward trend and that 150 cases of intentional homicide were registered in October, for which there are 1,733 in the year.

Meanwhile, in human trafficking, he commented that there was only one case in the month and 16 in the year; in vehicle theft, 369 cases in the month and 3,053 in the year; in house robbery, 232 cases in the month and 2,130 in the year.

Together with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Cuauhtémoc, Delicias and Hidalgo del Parral They are the states with the highest crime incidence in intentional homicides and drug dealing.

The secretary mentioned that in total there are 983 state police, and 6,200 municipal, with a total of 7,183 uniformed, so it is on average with what the UN dictates, however, he added that there is a deficit of 36 %.

Cresencio Sandoval emphasized that the municipalities where the greatest number of criminal events occur is where the most police officers are stationed.

´The official said that there are 8,784 elements of both the Army, National Guard and Air Force in the entity.

