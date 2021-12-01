The mountain municipality of Chignahuapan, in Puebla, received the name of Pueblo Mágico in 2012. It is the only municipality in the country that live the magic of Christmas all year round.

During the National Tree and Sphere Fair, which will be held from November 26 to December 5, Chignahuapenses are preparing to receive more than 250 thousand national and international visitors who will leave an economic spill of more than 200 million pesos, the municipal president said, Lorenzo Rivera Nava placeholder image, before various media.

The site has the imposing Virgin of the Immaculate Conception, the largest indoor religious image in Latin America, a Mudejar-style kiosk and its lagoon formed by 9 water holes.

The mayor emphasized the importance of promoting the various economic activities fundamental to Chignahuapan, such as the production of spheres and Christmas trees.

In more than 400 workshops, artisans manufacture more than 100 million spheres annually. In addition, the municipality has a territory of approximately 150 hectares of forest, where Christmas trees are produced.

In a press conference at the Museum of Popular Art in Mexico City, Chignahuapense officials explained that various service providers in branches such as hotels, gastronomy, handicrafts, forest producers, among others, are prepared to receive visitors who later After almost two years of pandemic they hope to reach the magical place of eternal Christmas.

Lorenzo Rivera commented that the main objective of this fair is to have various activities, such as musical shows where the overwhelming Banda Limón, Los Ángeles Azules, Yuridia, Moenia, Matisse among others will participate, as well as gastronomic and cultural presentations, to position this fair as one of the most important.

RGP