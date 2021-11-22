The last name “a la gardener” is usually associated with the veal and you just have to do a search on Google to verify it. However this sauce made with assorted vegetables It is used to cook many other foods: pork, fish, eggs, legumes and, of course, chicken.

The key to the success of this dish is to make good products: free-range chicken, assorted fresh vegetables, quality wine and, of course, extra virgin olive oil. Our proposal of chicken in garden sauce It can be enriched with fried potato cubes, added at the end of cooking, or varied by using other vegetables.

It is the ideal solution for daily meals. Very simple to prepare, this chicken stew only requires 20 minutes of our time. The rest is to wait for the chup chup to do its magic and give us a delicious and complete dish.

We wash the chicken well and dry it. We salt and pepper to taste and pass each piece through flour. Heat a little extra virgin olive oil in a saucepan and fry over medium heat until golden. We withdraw and reserve. In the same saucepan, fry the chopped chives, the grated garlic cloves and the carrot in discs, adding a little more oil if necessary. When the vegetables are tender we add the chicken. We water with the white wine and let the alcohol evaporate, stirring from time to time. Cover the whole with water, add salt and pepper to taste and bring to a boil. So we lower the fire and we cook gently for 30 minutes. At the moment of serving we add the peas and that’s it. Read: Broccoli and cheddar cheese gratin. Easy, simple and delicious cooking recipe

With what to accompany the chicken in garden sauce

We love the chicken in garden sauce with a garnish of white rice that collects its juices, although a good mashed potatoes is another sure success. But surely you have more proposals in this regard: can you tell us about them in the comments?

