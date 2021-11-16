We cut the chistorra into pieces and brown them in the pan. When they have good color, we turn off the fire and cut them in very small pieces with the help of scissors. We remove from the pan and reserve.

In the same oil that the chistorra will have released, brown the chicken pieces. Then we repeat the operation of cutting them into smaller portions with the scissors. We add the homemade ratatouille and mix with the chistorra that we had reserved.

We spread the puff pastry sheet and on it we distribute the mixture, covering it with 8 piquillo peppers cut in half. We cover with the other puff pastry sheet, we open a small window so that the steam can come out and we close by refilling the edges.

We varnish the pie with the chistorra oil that will have remained in the pan, and we bake it in a preheated oven at 200ºC until it is well browned. We serve in portions, when the empanada is cold or tempered.