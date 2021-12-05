Chicago bulls got the victory against Brooklyn nets away from home by 107-111 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from defeating at home Minnesota Timberwolves by 110-105, while the visitors also beat at home against New York Knicks by 115-119, so after this result they completed a streak of four wins in a row. With this result, Chicago bulls It has 16 victories in 24 games played, which allows it to remain in the Play-off positions. For its part, also Brooklyn netsAfter the game, he continues in Play-off positions with 16 games won out of 23 played.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of the Brooklyn Nets players, they reached a difference of nine points (9-0) to conclude with 34-28. Subsequently, the second quarter had several changes of leader in the light and the quarter concluded with a partial result of 22-24. After this, the players reached the break with a 56-52 on the scoreboard.

Over the course of the third quarter Chicago bulls they cut distances again in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and the quarter ended with a partial result of 26-27 and an 82-79 overall result. Finally, the last quarter again featured both teams, with alternations on the scoreboard and the fourth ended with a partial result of 25-32. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 107-111 for the visitors.

During the match, they highlighted Zach Lavine and Demar Derozan for their participation in the game, after getting 31 points, six assists and eight rebounds and 29 points, three assists and six rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Kevin Durant and James harden, with 28 points, four assists and 10 rebounds and 14 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds respectively.

After winning this game, in the next duel Chicago bulls will play against Denver nuggets at United Center, while Brooklyn nets you will see the faces with Dallas mavericks at American Airlines Center.