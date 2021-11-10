Seen for the first time at the last Sundance Festival and acquired shortly after by Netflix, ‘Chiaroscuro’ is one of the platform’s big bets for the next Oscars, but also the debut of Rebecca hall, actress who recently showed us what she was capable of with her wonderful performance in ‘The Night House’, which debuts on streaming this Wednesday November 10.

For her first film as a director and screenwriter, Hall built on the novel of the same name by Nella larsen first published in 1929, partly motivated by the true story of one of his grandparents, an African American who posed as white for most of his life. Obviously, the racial issue has a lot of weight in ‘Chiaroscuro’, but it is not the only stimulus of this remarkable film starring some great Tessa thompson and Ruth Negga.

Fooling the world or themselves?

‘Claroscuro’ starts with the reunion of two old friends who had lost contact a long time ago, but where the events take place is almost more important than anything else, since Irene (Thompson) is in a place where she feels very uncomfortable , as if it were a intruder in a place where it does not belong.

That is something that Hall underlines by highlighting that feeling of discomfort, not long to discover that it is because she is a black woman in a place where people of color are not well received. His restlessness does not stop growing, focusing first on your attempts to go unnoticed, as if she wanted to pass herself off as a white woman, until someone recognizes her.

From then on, ‘Chiaroscuro’ is a film in which contrast will be vital at all levels, both for the way of life chosen by its two protagonists and for other details such as the fact that the story begins on a hot summer day and ends on a cold winter night.





To do this, ‘Claroscuro’ chooses to take Irene’s point of view, thus turning Ruth (Negga) into a character dependent on her despite being the co-star. Therefore, there are always certain negative nuances towards the fact that Ruth leads a life based on pretending to be white, even managing to cheat on her racist husband played by Alexander Skarsgard.

In fact, Hall does not seek so much to offer a general portrait of the society of the time as a very particular one, hence the elements that function more as a threat are confined to very specific situations, since everything revolves around the particular bubble on the that the protagonist has created the foundations of her life in New York, a city that she refuses to leave despite her husband’s wishes (André Holland).

For this reason, the decision of Hall, who at all times is committed to endowing the film with a visual elegance beyond any doubt, of shoot the movie in 4: 3 It is revealed as a success, since it helps to highlight that feeling of closure in itself, of trying to ignore what happens beyond the peaceful and solvent life that she leads, but also trying not to lose the roots with her race. And at the same time it gives ‘Claroscuro’ an intimate atmosphere that suits him wonderfully.

Powerful without the need for bombast





There is a contradiction here far more fascinating than anything about Ruth., who simply thought that he could never lead the life he aspired to without resorting to that deception. In Irene’s case, everything goes much further than that, wanting at the same time to highlight her identity traits, but to do so in a safe area, without the need to sacrifice any of her comforts.

This gives rise to a certain classism in his way of being, both in the way he treats his maid and in the fact of supporting the evident but well-intentioned cultural tourism that is being carried out by a famous white writer (Bill camp) taking advantage of his good relationship with her. In the end, both are trying to pass themselves off as someone else and Ruth’s presence ends up being almost like a threat to Irene when the former thinks she has found the friend she so badly needed.

From those ingredients, Hall builds a powerful drama but that flees from the bombast, trusting for this that its cast is capable of transmitting what the film requires of them. It is true that there are specific moments in which the subtlety that ‘Chiaroscuro’ seems to seek at all times suffers, but, in general, it is one of its strengths, coming to feel that one is watching a movie from another era that it gives space to some absent conversations in the cinema of that time.





I haven’t said anything so far about what ‘Chiaroscuro’ is a movie in black and white, a logical resource so that the whole issue related to a black person trying to impersonate white is much more effective -there are some moments when the use of lights to highlight Negga’s sought-after whiteness is amazing-, but it also ends being the basis on which the photography work of the Spanish Eduard Grau It helps give it a beautiful visual finish, also highlighting the efforts of other departments to transport us to Harlem during the 1920s.

The icing on the cake is put by its protagonists, with Thompson dealing with a fascinating character within her contradiction who shields herself as best she can from the external threats she will have to face sooner rather than later – a false sense of security that she herself wants her children to enjoy as well – while Negga shines through the charm, as if its presence is a spell that is practically impossible to resist.

The rest of the cast have more specific roles, evident in the case of Skarsgard as a character representing the racism of the time, even joking with the fact that he hates all blacks based simply on what others say about them, but equally enriching in others. And it is clear that any type of passion that Irene has for her husband has already disappeared, so in her own way it can be said that she is also trying to make her marriage look like a happy one.

In short





‘Chiaroscuro’ is a very good movie She chooses to approach a very delicate subject from intimacy, so I imagine that those who approach her looking for a more general portrait of this striking practice will end up somewhat disappointed. However, Rebecca Hall’s first feature film never cheats and always scores at a fairly high level in everything it sets out to do.