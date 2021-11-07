Chevrolet has presented in society a true beast on wheels. The new Chevrolet Beast Concept takes the popularity of high-performance off-road pick-ups to the next level. A vehicle based on the Chevrolet Silverado and powered by a powerful LT4 engine.

Chevrolet has taken advantage of the international showcase that the SEMA Show 2021 to present his latest and most interesting project to the world. A vehicle in which components from Chevrolet Trucks and Chevrolet Performance have been used respectively. The result is obvious in the images that illustrate this article. Its about new Chevrolet Beast Concept.

The new concept model takes as its starting point the chassis of a Chevrolet Silverado with a short bed. However, it is not the only decisive key to discovering what an off-road vehicle offers that boasts high performance away from the asphalt of the big city. Let’s go into detail.

The new Chevrolet Beast Concept has debuted in the framework of the SEMA Show 2021

The keys to the new Chevrolet Beast Concept



Jim Campbell, Vice President of General Motors Performance & Motorsports in the United States, assured that the new Chevrolet Beast Concept allows to carry the popularity of the high-performance off-road pick-ups to the next level. It is also a commitment of Chevrolet and its sports car division to make clear what it is capable of with a vehicle of the characteristics of the Silverado.

The designers of the North American manufacturer took as a starting point the aforementioned Silverado. The chassis was appropriately modified to be able to drive through the desert at high speed. The frame was shortened and a custom tubular safety frame was integrated into it. Logically, it has a long-travel suspension and, even more importantly, it has been designed for this vehicle.

The new Chevrolet Beast Concept wears some 20-inch Beadlock rims that are wrapped by some 37-inch off-road tires. And to stay in control of this beast, it has a high-performance braking system.

The new Chevrolet Beast Concept in detail

Regarding the interior, if we go into the cabin we will find a custom cabin with four Recaro seats and a four harness restraint system as well as a set of 7 inch LCD screens to display useful information for driving.

The powerful engine of the new Chevrolet Beast Concept

The “heart” of the new Chevrolet Beast Concept is a powerful 6.2-liter supercharged V8 LT4 engine that develops a power of 659 hp (650 hp). An engine that is associated with a ten-speed automatic gearbox and a four-wheel drive system.

Chevrolet has no intention of bringing the Beast Concept into production. However, being able to be before this beast on wheels must be a great experience. Especially for those who love big American pick-ups.