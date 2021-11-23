November 22th. Late night by Stephen Colbert, that is, the most watched program in this format in the United States, with about three million viewers. Colbert has invited José Andrés. This time he has brought catavinos and all kinds of equipment to venerate a wine that amuses the presenter. It’s almost Thanksgiving Eve, so if things don’t go much wrong, there will be more than one and more than two American households that, driven by curiosity, will buy a bottle of Tío Pepe and try it at home. that thing called came from Jerez which the affable immigrant cook presented on TV the other day.

What it does @chefjoseandres for Spanish products it is incredible https://t.co/zYOzBXeB0g – Chema Flores (@Chemamalaga) November 23, 2021

After a few hours, the fragment of the program goes viral on social networks, but José Andrés will be used to it. Just two weeks ago the chef was visiting The Late Show teaching English speakers to pronounce “Valencian paella” and “Asturian fabada”. For the special of thanksgiving of 2020, and despite all the logistical difficulties to record the segment, the chef prepared a menu of cider and orices, among others, opening the assortment of Spanish delicacies to the entire American audience.

I’m with @chefjoseandres on this one. Repeat “Paella Valenciana” or “Fabada Asturiana” like he says! 😂 https://t.co/WKG7b6EIcM – Bruno Cendón (@BrunoCendon) October 7, 2021

“Bravo once again, @chefjoseandres, tonight showing off # Spain again, this time with # Andalucía. And invite all the spectators to any of your restaurants! ”, account here José Ángel Abad. Chema Flores, more concise: “what @chefjoseandres does for Spanish products is incredible”.

The summary is that, that this native of Mieres has a decade as an ambassador for the Spain Brand (it has been officially since 2013) on the other side of the Atlantic as no one has been able to do it until now, putting what is ours on the map and thus enhancing export possibilities of our culinary industry thanks to an innate ability for showmanship and a humanistic vision of cooking.

Not only does he do it in Colbert, but he is constantly dedicated to it: in 2019 he opened in New York together with the Adrià brothers the Mercado Little Spain, a food hall of 3,200 square meters of Spanish food that from time to time hosts events, tastings, tastings … This year, for example, the promotion of Canarian wines has been played. At the last International Cheese Festival, in Oviedo, he showed his determination to put Asturian cheeses at the forefront of the world, with greater prestige than that of, for example, the French or the Italians.

Earlier today @DouglasEmhoff and I visited @dcck with @chefjoseandres to thank the staff and volunteers for their hard work during this Thanksgiving season to feed those who are hungry. Hurting families must be made a priority and given the relief they deserve. pic.twitter.com/9uUCH7OI5S – Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 25, 2020

The work that put him on the map in the States was his work after Hurricane Maria, in 2017, where he and a team of hundreds of volunteers fed about 150,000 people each day for several months. Years before, after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, he went with another humanitarian group to learn how work camps work to feed people in situations of extreme vulnerability after a disaster, and it was that knowledge and the severity of the situation that gave him led to the creation of his well-known World Central Kitchen, providing a solution to what he considers to be a serious lack in dozens of countries around the world, food emergency plans.

José Andrés cancels SF talk on feeding Puerto Rico to go feed Carolinas https://t.co/JBjqEebgBm pic.twitter.com/uVR99L9uhD – Eater SF (@eatersf) September 17, 2018

Since then, his NGO appears wherever there is some cataclysm that can leave many without eating. Only with regard to the pandemic, his association had distributed more than 36 million menus as of May of this year, and his foundation has also, of course, visited La Palma after the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. With all this, what he achieves is not only to feed mouths, but, every time that social networks become an ocean of images of crisis, appear in the timeline of the Americans this rich man, with his work clothes and his giant pots, who is known in every corner for identify yourself as an American immigrant of Spanish origin. A country that, he says, is “the richest in the world” when it comes to gastronomy.

Thanks to @chefjoseandres and the volunteers who have cooked and distributed 3 million meals with #WCK for those most in need in the Covid crisis and in the Filomena storm from the hospitality school in @MADRID in Vallecas. Solidarity is a hallmark of Spain. pic.twitter.com/3GJwt8HMZG – Pablo Casado Blanco (@pablocasado_) January 16, 2021

José Andrés does not lack money, as the twenty restaurants he owns, his business agreements or his appointments on red carpets can certify, but his human value cannot be denied either. It is all this that has earned him a Nobel Peace nomination or the Princess of Asturias de la Concordia.

Sometimes it seems that if we think about who the most important ambassadors of Spain are at the international level, we remember Antonio Banderas, Rosalía or Rafa Nadal. It would be a mistake not to have as a reference someone who doing as much as promoter of our heritage while associating our culture with solidarity.