In the writing of Jared it is more than clear that we like cakes. They remind us of moments of celebration, family and friends gatherings, birthdays and happy moments.

We want to share that happiness that they give us by showing you what they are the cake recipes that we like the most in Jared, so you can do them at home in an easy and simple way.

La Viña cheese cake

Although there are many fans in the drafting of cheesecakes, Iria Reguera is, possibly, one of the most in love with this cake. “My favorite is the oven cheese cake, especially the one from La Viña in San Sebastián, which is wonderful.” For Colino it is also one of his favorites, which he finds in the restaurant of Filandón his favorite, “creamy and with a mild cheese flavor”.





The key to this cheesecake recipe is to beat the ingredients very well and that the baking is done in the lower part of the oven. And above all no light or low-fat products. If we want the original texture, we will have to put the diet aside that day to treat ourselves to 10.

Sacher cake

Charlie has one of the most classic recipes as his favorite. The famous Sacher Cake was invented in 1832 by Franz Sacher and is a combination of two layers of brownie cake joined by a delicious jam (in the original recipe, apricot). “As a sweet I only like chocolate and I love the contrast with the jam. Also, I love the layer of ganache that covers the sacher ”.

Although it is a somewhat more complicated chocolate cake to make, the Sacher cake is one of those so grateful elaborations that are wonderful when, for example, you have guests at home.

Carrot Cake

Anna Pardo’s favorite is the carrot cake, again a classic recipe that in her case transports her to moments that make her fall in love. “It reminds me of autumn (my favorite season) and I love it because looks great with an XXL latte and cinnamon”.

Although at Directo al Paladar we have an option to make in the microwave, we are left with the most classic carrot cake recipe, the one with cheese frosting and many spices and whose aroma fills the entire house when you bake it. Delicious

Easy chocolate cake

Choosing her favorite cake was easy for Audrey. It is a lover of chocolate cakes, and affirms that “in fact they are the only ones that I eat.” And nothing better than a simple and easy cake with which we avoid complicating our lives: 7 ingredients, 15 minutes of preparation and we will not even have to turn on the oven with this easy and fast chocolate cake recipe.

Three chocolate cake

Patricia de la Torre chooses a classic as her favorite cake for several reasons. “I choose the three-chocolate cake because I love white chocolate (so much so that I have sometimes prepared it just with him). It is very cute and is always delicious, even if you don’t know how to cook. It takes almost no skill, just patience to wait for each layer to harden ”.

For Colino it is also one of his favorites, especially “the cake with three chocolates from the pastry shop Mallorca is one of my favorite desserts. It’s just perfect, nothing doughy ”. And now we can replicate it at home with this easy and simple recipe.

Chocolate birthday cake

Do you remember birthdays at home when you were little? Pepa López’s favorite cake will take you back to when you were 8 years old and celebrated your birthday by mixing Fanta and Coca Cola. “My favorite cake is the one with a lifetime birthday cake and chocolate. And you give me a chocolate cake and a glass of milk and I’m happy. I guess it’s because it brings back memories of when I was little and because chocolate comes in any occasion. “

The birthday cake recipe that we bring you is a cake filled with chocolate cream that in this case is decorated like a quagmire, but we can decorate it as we like best.

Cookies And Chocolate Tart

Marta Díaz de Santos has a favorite recipe for a long time, the classic cookie birthday cake in which you substitute chocolate for dulce de leche. “I love it because it reminds me of your birthday when I was little. It’s creamy and with coffee it’s to die for. Of course, it is quite full so with a piece you take away the craving without having to eat a giant piece. “

If you don’t want this sweeter version, you can make the classic biscuit and chocolate cake offered by Directo al Paladar, which is as easy as it is delicious.

Red velvet

In my case I have always been a fan of spectacular cakes, and red velvet It has two things that I love: it’s chocolate and it’s my favorite color. You can make it in a cupcake version, in cookie format and even in a Halloween version.

The recipe is simpler than it may seem, you just need to have some patience and take care of the baking times so that when you cut the cake it does not crumble and you can fill it with the frosting well. In my case it is a cake that I use on many birthdays of my nephews, for example, and that is without a doubt my favorite in the world.

