As an example, Sheffield Padilla indicated that this self-service store raised the price of dog kibble by 27% in the days before Good End, and then put an ‘offer’ of 25% discount.

“In the end, the croquettes are 2% more expensive than before the Good End. What are those babbling?” Sheffield said during his presentation at the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The claims in El Buen Fin reach 472

On the other hand, Profeco presented the balance of the first four days of the Good End 2021 offer program. Thus, with a cut-off to November 13, the attorney general’s office detected 472 claims.

28% of the claims are related to the non-fulfillment of offers or promotions, while 18% are for cancellation of purchases.

Compared to the 2020 Buen Fin edition, this year’s had 584 fewer claims in the same period.

“Sam’s Club, with 85, Walmart, 62 and Soriana, 37, were the main suppliers with claims, in which the categories of Clothing and shoes, Groceries and Flights / Transportation reported the highest number of complaints, with 48, 31 and 23 , respectively, “said Profeco in a statement.

In support of consumers during these days of purchasing goods, products and services, Profeco makes available the Consumer Telephone 55 5568 8722 and the number 800 468 8722; and the internet address: http://telefonodelconsumidor.gob.mx/ .