EFE.- Mexican driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez won the third free practice session of the Mexican Grand Prix, lifting the public at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez with a better time of 1: 17.024, two tenths better than that of his Dutch teammate Max Verstappen.

The time of ‘Checo’ confirmed the superiority of the Red Bull just two hours before the qualifying session that will decide the starting positions of the race, as they beat the best time of the Mercedes of the British Lewis Hamilton (1: 17.675) by 6.5 tenths, a distance higher than expected.

Read: Failure for Formula 1 and it is in ‘we will see’ for this Saturday; there will be refunds

After Hamilton and his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas was the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) one second from the time of ‘Checo’ Pérez, followed by the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), the Australian Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), the French Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and the British Lando Norris (McLaren).

Spaniard Fernando Alonso (Alpine) finished with the fifteenth fastest time of the session.

In a sunny session again, as expected for the whole weekend, and after more than 20 minutes of monologue from the Japanese Tsunoda, with little to lose because the last one will come out as he has changed several elements of his car, exceeding those planned for one season, the favorites started to come out.

The Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas were the first to set the lap, but the local idol ‘Checo’ Pérez placed a 1: 18.725 that beat the ‘silver arrows’. It would not be final, because his teammate Verstappen arrived to take the lead with the fastest time of what we have done on the weekend: 1: 17.217

‘Checo’ did not give up, who stayed at 55 thousandths in his first attempt, but he did it in the second, putting a 1: 17.024 that made the stands of Foro Sol roar, the stadium that is inserted in the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Meanwhile, on the radio Hamilton was surprised that the difference between Red Bull and Mercedes was 6.5 tenths. In two hours, the qualifying session will dictate whether the distance is that great.

Follow the information about the economy and the business world in Forbes Central America

– Classification of the third free practice session of the Mexican Grand Prix.

.1. Sergio Pérez (MEX / Red Bull) 1: 17.024

.2. Max Verstappen (NED / Red Bull) 1: 17.217

.3. Lewis Hamilton (GBR / Mercedes) 1: 17.675

.4. Valtteri Bottas (FIN / Mercedes) 1: 17.708

.5. Carlos Sainz (ESP / Ferrari) 1: 18.029

.6. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN / AlphaTauri) 1: 18.037

.7. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS / McLaren) 1: 18.121

.8. Pierre Gasly (FRA / AlphaTauri) 1: 18.202

.9. Charles Leclerc (MON / Ferrari) 1: 18.213

10. Lando Norris (GBR / McLaren) 1: 18.312

11. Lance Stroll (CAN / Aston Martin) 1: 18.352

12. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN / Alfa Romeo) 1: 18.531

13. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA / Alfa Romeo) 1: 18.556

14. Sebastian Vettel (ALE / Aston Martin) 1: 18.614

15. Fernando Alonso (ESP / Alpine) 1: 18.847

16. Esteban Ocon (FRA / Alpine) 1: 18.999

17. George Russell (GBR / Williams) 1: 19.211

18. Mick Schumacher (ALE / Haas) 1: 19.238

19. Nicholas Latifi (CAN / Williams) 1: 19.313

20. Nikita Mazepin (RUS / Haas) 1: 20.479.