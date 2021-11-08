Sergio Checo Pérez has managed to get on the F1 podium when positioning in the third place in the Mexican Grand Prix, achieving a historic victory for the Mexicans.

The Formula 1 arrived in Mexico after a few years, in order to bring in the best F1 car drivers, which can reach speeds of up to more than 350 kilometers per hour, including one of them, the Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez.

It has little more than a year since “Czech”Pérez belonged to the Racing Point team, with which managed to position for the first time in the podium in the Sakhir Grand Prix, in addition to allowing himself to be in the sights of some of the most important teams in Formula, who showed their interest in recruiting him into their ranks, however, it was the Red Bull team that managed to win over Checo, starting a new stage for the driver in the automotive world.

During the last months, Czech has shown to be able to work synergistically alongside his teammate in Red bull, Max Verstappen, with whom he has managed on several occasions to position the team among the first places in numerous races, for which he has shown himself as one of the favorites in the competition, alongside iconic rival drivers belonging to the teams of Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin, among others.

However, the fact that a Mexican manages to be present at this sporting event has proven to be a great pride for the Mexican population, since it is something rare to see (and even more so that they are positioned as victorious). This is why the event and above all, Checo Pérez, has shown a trend during the last week, provoking thousands of reactions on social networks, both those who seek increase your sales with artisan products with “Czech crochet“As well as has even managed to get different characters from Mexican politics to unite to wish luck and show their support for the Mexican pilot.

The career of the Grand Prix of Mexico in CDMX had millions of people around the world who did not miss every movement that the drivers made at high speeds in the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome circuit, where they had to Czech in the sights to see if the Mexican managed to position himself on the podium in his native country.

For most of the race Max Verstappen was leading in first place, closely followed by Lewis Hamilton (belonging to the Mercedes team) in second place and third place Sergio “Checo” Pérez, achieving a good positioning throughout the 71 laps of the Grand Prix on the circuit for the team Net Bull.

Sergio “Checo” Pérez managed to finish the Mexican Grand Prix in CDMX in third position, positioning Mexico and its Red Bull team on the Formula 1 podium at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, in addition to achieving the emotion of the spectators at the national level, media and even governmental institutions of the country.

Podium for @SChecoPerez at the Mexico City Grand Prix! He becomes the first Mexican to get on the podium at the #MexicoGP ! 🏁🏎👏🏼# F1ESTA pic.twitter.com/M3utUs9Lva – Sports Institute of Mexico City (@DeporteCDMX) November 7, 2021

Note under construction.