Reminding patients of their scheduled appointment times is vital for a healthcare provider to keep their clinic running smoothly.

If they are absent or people are late, this causes a disruption in services for others and prevents the doctor from providing adequate care. Not only is it a waste of valuable time, it actually costs you money and leads.

Fortunately, in the age of technology, you can incorporate the use of an app to simplify the process of connecting with patients to remind them of their appointments. Staff are freed from the slow process of daily phone calls in favor of more urgent tasks. However, messages are transmitted automatically via voice, text, or SMS, ultimately benefiting everyone involved.

Between 23% and 34% of outpatient appointments are missed annually

Appointment reminders can effectively help reduce these no-show rates, thereby reducing readmissions and improving patient outcomes. When deciding how to best implement appointment reminders, it is also important to think about staff workflow

Between 23% and 34% of outpatient appointments are missed annually. Patients who frequently miss appointments have worse health outcomes and are less likely to use preventive health care services. Missed appointments result in unnecessary costs and organizational inefficiencies.

Checkfy ; the app that alerts your patients of their upcoming appointments

Developed to be used through the Web or App (iOS & Android), it manages in a simple way the appointments of your company / consultation, avoiding gaps in your agenda.

It has appointment reminders, they can be scheduled to be sent in advance from 6 days to 1 day before your appointment. The client receives an SMS or E-mail, from which they can confirm / cancel the appointment, benefiting both parties.

One of the best parts and features is its calendar visually we control the status of all appointments.

You have the peace of mind that your client assures you that they will be able to attend.

Apart from many more functions such as:

Be able to manage members of your staff. Export appointments to the calendar of your own phone / computer. Predetermine a message for your clients and the advance notice.

With appointment reminders, providers can be notified of patients who wish to reschedule, need additional help, or are simply not responding within reach. These patients can then be contacted to resolve issues and ensure they are prepared for follow-up.

