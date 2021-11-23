In most cases we focus on the hardware components that we are going to use in our computer. Most of us know that the more powerful and modern these are, the higher performance we will get from the set. But at the same time we leave aside a software element as important as the drivers of these components. And it is that in most cases if we do not have the appropriate drivers, that hardware element simply will not work, or it will do it badly. It is true that operating systems such as Windows, for example, have a series of generic drivers so that we can use them, but they are not always the best option.

Why are drivers so important?

At the same time, on certain occasions we can find that a certain component such as the graphics, the audio system, the printer, the Bluetooth, etc., stop working. Once we have made sure that hardware is not the problem, we should pay special attention to the aforementioned drivers. To give you an idea of ​​what we are telling you, say that many users do not even know its existence.

To give us an idea, these are small pieces of software that are integrated into the operating system itself. The main objective and role of these is to make the operating system as such can communicate with the components that are part of it. From all this we can deduce that, if these controllers or drivers do not exist or are defective, we will have serious problems with those elements of the computer. At the same time, it is easy to imagine that the operating system itself should somehow show us the drivers that are missing or damaged on our computer.