We have exclusively the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro customized especially for the brand by Shux Mods in our hands. An excellent limited edition that can be yours!

Whenever we talk about any product HyperX, we highlight the balance between price and quality, the combination that makes the brand one of the most recognized in the gaming world. Therefore, we know that many can buy and access the products of HyperX. Many can have any of their mouses. But we have this Pulsefire FPS Pro customized by Shux Mods and this time it can be yours!

Shux is an artist based in Utah, United States, that became famous for painting different peripherals in a personalized way, depending on the taste of each client. In this way, he got to work for and with the best brands, where some of them even decided to release some editions of peripherals that they already had, but hand-painted by the artist.

And that’s what happened to this Pulsefire FPS Pro from HyperX, which comes personally customized and even with your signature on the box. As you can see from the pictures, This mouse is painted with the X characteristic of the HyperX logo, and finishes in a fading red that contrasts perfectly with the black of the product and, also, refers to the colors that the brand usually uses. As a final detail, there is a whole splash of red dots that gives it a special texture and a very particular finish.

Regarding the mouse, we are facing a device that has an ergonomic design for any type of grip thanks to its 95 grams of weight, and incorporates an optical sensor Pixart, plus 16000 DPI. Its side rubbers help to prevent the fingers from slipping, holding the mouse firmly.

This makes it feel balanced when playing both FPS, RTS and even MMOs. It has 6 buttons and allows you to program each one and save up to three custom profiles with the help of its software HyperX NGenuity. What’s more, from there you can configure the RGB lighting in 4 levels of intensity and 16.8 million colors, as if that were not enough.

The sensor you have is the Pixart PMW3389, which, hand in hand with the aforementioned 16000 DPI, the 450 IPS sample rate and the fact that it is capable of recognizing accelerations of up to 50G, make it a monster of the market even when it has its launch years, without fear of competing hand-in-hand with any exponent fresh from the factory.

Stay tuned because in the first months of 2022 we will be giving away this custom mouse on our Twitch channel, twitch.tv/culturageek, among followers and subscribers.

