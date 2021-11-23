Check out the prologue to Jurassic World: Dominion

One of the consequences of the pandemic is that hundreds of films had to be delayed. While this caused the public’s attention to no longer be the same, this also means that studios have more time to create a product that is perfect for promotion. This is the case of Jurassic World: Dominion, which is still several months away, but today a prologue has been revealed that prepares us for this film.

This prologue does not take 65 million years to the past, and it presents us with dinosaurs living peacefully. Immediately, we are transported to the present, where some of these creatures continue to roam the Earth. Regrettably, this material does not have any kind of scene or new characters. This is the official description provided by Universal:

The Prologue, a new five-minute special preview of Jurassic World Dominion, directed by Dominion director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow, does not appear in the film itself. However, it is a separate original content. The Prologue serves as the beginning of a story that will continue in theaters next summer. “

Jurassic World: Dominon will hit theaters on June 10, 2022. On related issues, this was the preview of this tape that was shared behind closed doors. Similarly, it seems like a new Jurassic World game is on the way.

Via: Universal Studios