Check out the official poster for No Way Home!

Originally, last weekend it was going to be released Spider-Man: No Way Home, but this changed due to the pandemic. However, it seems that Marvel did not forget this date, since during the last moments of yesterday the official poster of this film was published, which confirms the return of an iconic villain.

Various rumors have pointed out that No way home will feature the Sinister Six as the main villains. During the first trailer, the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus was confirmed. Now, the poster for this film has revealed that the Green Goblin, antagonist who was hinted at in the previous trailer, will also be back.

Although Willem Dafoe, the actor who played this character in the first film of Spider-man in 2002, he has not confirmed his participation, the design that the poster shows us seems to indicate that this will be the version that we will see in No way home. With this, you can also see thunder and sand, which indicates that Sandman, played by Thomas Haden Church, and Electro, played by Jamie Foxx, will be back.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 17, 2021. In related topics, this is the length of the tape. Likewise, Spider-Man will finally come to Marvel’s avengers this month.

Author’s Note:

Although it is great to see these actors once again in their roles as villains, there are still doubts about how the film manages to balance all these characters, something that is not easy. Remember that the worst Spider-Man movies have been characterized by having several villains and multiple narratives in one place.

Via: Marvel