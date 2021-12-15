Check out the new trailer for Sea of ​​Stars

0 COMMENTS
12/15/2021 11:33 am
The Indie World Showcase of Nintendo It started with a pretty strong announcement. After months without much information, the day of today a new trailer of Sea of stars, the RPG from Sabotage Studios, the team that gave us The Messenger. Similarly, Yasunori Mitsuda, composer of Chrono Trigger, has created a series of compositions for this installment.
Sea of stars will be available in the 2022 holiday season. This title is a prequel to The Messenger, but you don’t need to play this title to understand what’s going on.
Via: Indie World Showcase