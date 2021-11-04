Check out the new trailer for Elden Ring!

As was already known, today a presentation was held focused on revealing more details about the gameplay of Elden ring, the following FromSoftware job. Along with all the information that was shared, a new trailer was also released.

Although this preview is quite short, lasting less than a minute, The trailer makes clear once again the kind of action-packed adventure that awaits us next year. Similarly, the trailer works as a small recap of some of the elements that were shown in the presentation.

Elden ring It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on February 25, 2022. On related topics, you can check today’s gameplay presentation here. Similarly, these are the collector’s editions of the game.

Via: Bandai Namco