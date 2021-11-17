Check out the new poster for The Matrix Resurrections

Next month will finally come The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in this beloved series. Although a trailer has not been shared today, we did have a new look at this film through a poster that better shows us how the characters will look this time.

The new poster stars Neo, Trinity, and a couple of new characters. An interesting detail is that the main character has an appearance similar to the one he had at the beginning of the original trilogy. Sadly, this preview doesn’t reveal anything more about her story.

The Matrix Resurrections hit theaters and at HBO Max on December 22. In related topics, here you can learn more about the history of this tape. Likewise, here’s another preview of the movie.

Via: The Matrix