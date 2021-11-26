Check out the new poster for No Way Home

Spider-Man posters in the MCU have never been well received. The composition and general feel have caused fans to despise these promotional materials. However, it seems that this will change with the new poster of No way home, which gives us a better look at the main villains.

After confirming the return of five classic villains, the most recent poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home wastes no time, and decides to use these characters to promote the film. Here we see Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Rhys Ifans’s Lizard, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

On the other hand, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman are hinted at with a series of visual elements. Similarly, in the center are Spider-Man, Dr. Stranger and MJ, who play a fundamental role in the history of this film.

In related topics, the possible appearance of Daredevil in this tape has been leaked. Similarly, it seems that Tobey Maguire would appear in this movie.

Editor’s Note:

This poster looks so much better compared to other Spider-Man posters in the MCU. However, the same poses and general style are still used. Considering the great work that went into the Disney + series, it is sad to see that this character does not receive similar treatment in this section.

Via: Sony Pictures