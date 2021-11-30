Check out the new live-action commercial for Dragon Ball

It’s been a very good time since the fans of Dragon ball they could see Raditz in the anime for the first time. How to forget that moment when Saiyan he killed a farmer who was just doing his job. Well if you’ve already forgotten, then you should take a look at this new commercial. live-action that brings him back to life.

On Japan a commercial was released for the mobile game Dragon Ball Legends, which shows us the return of the “Farmer with a Shotgun”, which according to the viewer of Raditz, it only had a power level of five compared to the warrior’s 1,500.

It was only a few years ago that the community began to show its appreciation for this farmer through different memes and crossovers. In fact, many people even voted him to be the last character. DLC from Dragon ball fighterz, which obviously did not happen.

Editor’s note: It’s certainly amazing to see how much the Dragon Ball saga has evolved since the first chapters of the original anime. In spite of everything, we have seen that Toriyama’s work has remained relevant today even in the face of new anime, and hopefully it can continue like that for much longer.

Via: ComicBook