There is little more than a week left for one of the premieres of the year on Disney +. And no, we are not talking about another of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. With the permission of Spider-Man and company, the attention is now on the Star Wars saga. The Book of Boba Fett, series of The Mandalorian, has the fans counting the minutes. And to whet your appetite, Disney has released new images of the story that will have the bounty hunter as the center of the plot.

Titled Authority, the video of just one minute in length tells some of the details that we will see on December 29. Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) is the new leader of the Tatooine criminals. In the underworld of the planet that was once home to Anakin Skywalker, Fett manages to strike deals with the rest of the bounty hunters there.

“Do you trust them?” Asks Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). “I trust that they will work in their own interest”, the bounty hunter replies. After this, both characters agree to keep their eyes close to their supposed companions. Because even if Boba Fett maintains authority over the guild, anything can happen in a world where luck hangs by a thread full of personal interests.

The character of Boba Fett, in any case, is not new to the Star Wars Universe. Since his appearance in the film series as a supporting character, fans have always they had asked for their own space for the character. Went with The Mandalorian when Disney already explored the possibility of creating a series for this story taking advantage of the unexpected success of the first series live action of the saga.

It was in the second season of The Mandalorian when we had the final confirmation. First with the confirmation that Boba Fett had survived the events of The Return of the Jedi. In the Star Wars series, the character reappeared alongside the mercenary Fennec Shand.

In The Book of Boba Fett, the new Star Wars series on Disney +, Boba stops being a mere bounty hunter to reinvent himself on Tatooine with Fennec Shand.

It was in the post-credit scene of the last season of The Mandalorian when we saw Boba Fett and Fennec Shand entering Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine after helping Din Djarin to retrieve Grogu from the clutches of Moff Gideon. Moments later, the bounty hunter occupies the throne that once belonged to Jabba – until Princess Leia finishes him off – and which, until that moment, was in the hands of Bib Fortuna – killed by Fett.

In any case, to see the full story of The Book of Boba Fett we will have to wait for the next December 29 on Disney +.