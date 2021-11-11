Check out the first minutes of the Halo Infinite campaign

We are less than a month away from the launch of Halo Infinite. With Forza Horizon 5 already on the market, Xbox has already started with the advertising campaign for the next Master Chief adventure. Thus, Today a new look at the history of this installment has been shared.

As part of the coverage that GameInformer has prepared for Halo InfiniteToday, two new 4K videos have been shared that show us a little more about the first mission in this game’s campaign. This time, Master Chief awakens 18 months after the events of Halo 5, and the situation around it is not perfect.

As you could see, the first moments of Halo Infinite they are packed with action. Similarly, from this initial mission the game gives us access to the hook, as well as the new weapons that this installment has for us. This is just the beginning, and we are sure to have more glimpses of this game in the coming weeks.

Halo Infinite Coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on December 8, 2021. In related topics, here you can see the new short films of this game. In the same way, this is the price that the battle pass of the multiplayer section will have.

Halo Infinite looks great. Far has been that dreadful revelation of last year. With each new look at this installment, it becomes clear that the delay was the right decision. While some expectations may not be met, this could be the best installment 343 Industries has ever been commissioned to create.

Via: GameInformer