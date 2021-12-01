cheats, regional creatures, trades and much more

The acquisition of products is made free of charge in the PokeStops , distributed in cities and towns around the world. The normal thing is that they are located in iconic points of the street map. The gyms They do not have leaders, but rather they are strategic points that are defended as a team. Each player must belong to a great team . The choice is made upon reaching level 5 in the game.

Pokémon Go is only available for devices iOS and Android , although its success served for the arrival of the Let’s Go versions to Nintendo Switch. its metagame it was completely redesigned to suit mobile gaming. We will not directly face trainers or wild Pokémon on the street. Neither will the Pokémon attack us, but we will be the ones who will initiate the interaction. We will not attack with our Pokémon, but we will have to use a ball directly. The catch will depend plus of our skill with the touch screen.

What happens if I cheat in Pokémon Go?

The experience and leveling up They also start from a new concept in Pokémon Go. We will need candies, stardust and objects to make our team stronger. Finally, completing the Pokédex will not be an easy task, since certain Pokémon will only be available in certain regions.

What Pokémon are regional in Pokémon Go?

As with the cartridges in the main saga, there are Pokémon that only appear in specific regions. Thanks to this, the game gains a little more realism and encourages us to to exchange pets with other trainers or even motivates us to travel the world.

First Generation Pokédex

Taurus : North America

: North America Mr mime : Europe

: Europe Kangaskhan : Australia

: Australia Farfetch’d: Asia

Second Generation Pokédex

Heracross : Central and South America

: Central and South America Corsola: Tropics

Third Generation Pokédex

Torkoal : India and South Asia

: India and South Asia Zangoose : Europe, Asia and Australia

: Europe, Asia and Australia Seviper : North America, South America and Africa

: North America, South America and Africa Solrock : North America, South America and Africa

: North America, South America and Africa Lunatone : Europe, Asia and Australia.

: Europe, Asia and Australia. Relicanth : New Zealand and surroundings

: New Zealand and surroundings Illumise : Europe, Asia and Australia

: Europe, Asia and Australia Volbeat : North America, South America and Africa

: North America, South America and Africa Tropius: Africa

Fourth Generation Pokédex

Pachirisu : Alaska, Canada and Russia

: Alaska, Canada and Russia Blue Shellos : East

: East Pink Shellos : West

: West Carnivine : Southern United States

: Southern United States Uxie : North America, South America and Greenland

: North America, South America and Greenland Mesprit : Europe, Middle East, Africa and India

: Europe, Middle East, Africa and India Azelf: Pacific Asia)

Fifth Generation Pokédex

Pansage : Pacific Asia)

: Pacific Asia) Pansing : Europe, Middle East, Africa and India

: Europe, Middle East, Africa and India Panpour : North America, South America and Greenland

: North America, South America and Greenland Heatmor : West

: West Durant : East

: East Sigilyph : Egypt

: Egypt Throh : North America, South America and Africa

: North America, South America and Africa Sawk : Europe, Asia and Oceania

: Europe, Asia and Oceania Basculin (Red) : East

: East Basculin (Blue) : West

: West Maractus: Central America, South America and the Caribbean

How to evolve in Pokémon Go

Most Pokémon evolve in Pokémon Go using candys of the same kind. They are obtained through capture, and they will give us an extra one if we deliver the newly captured Pokémon to Professor Willow. Nevertheless, there are species that evolve by exchange and others who do it through evolutionary stones.

Pokémon that evolve with items in Pokémon Go

Solar Stone : Gloom (Bellossom) and Sunkern (Sunflora).

: Gloom (Bellossom) and Sunkern (Sunflora). Gets better : Porygon (Porygon2).

: Porygon (Porygon2). Magnetic Bait Module : Magneton (Magnezone), Nosepass (Probopass).

: Magneton (Magnezone), Nosepass (Probopass). Rain Bait Module : Sliggoo (Goodra).

: Sliggoo (Goodra). Glacier Bait Module : Eevee (Glaceon).

: Eevee (Glaceon). Mossy Bait Module : Eevee (Leafeon).

: Eevee (Leafeon). Metallic Coating : Scyther (Scizor) and Onix (Steelix).

: Scyther (Scizor) and Onix (Steelix). Rock of the king : Poliwhirl (Politoed) and Slowpoke (Slowking).

: Poliwhirl (Politoed) and Slowpoke (Slowking). Flake Dragon : Seadra (Kingdra).

: Seadra (Kingdra). Sinnoh Stone : Sneasel (Weavile), Electabuzz (Electivire), Roselia (Roserade), Rhydon (Rhyperior), Murkrow (Honchkrow), Porygon2 (Porygon-Z), Togetic (Togekiss), Magmar (Magmortar), Misdreavus (Mismagius), Gligar ( Gliscor), Dusclops (Dusknoir), Swinub (Mamoswine), Aipom (Ambipom), Yanma (Yanmega), Tangela (Tangrowth), Lickitung (Lickilicky), Kirlia (Gallade) and Snorunt (Froslass).

: Sneasel (Weavile), Electabuzz (Electivire), Roselia (Roserade), Rhydon (Rhyperior), Murkrow (Honchkrow), Porygon2 (Porygon-Z), Togetic (Togekiss), Magmar (Magmortar), Misdreavus (Mismagius), Gligar ( Gliscor), Dusclops (Dusknoir), Swinub (Mamoswine), Aipom (Ambipom), Yanma (Yanmega), Tangela (Tangrowth), Lickitung (Lickilicky), Kirlia (Gallade) and Snorunt (Froslass). Unova Stone: Pansage (Simisage), Panpour (Simipour), Pansear (Simisear), Lampent (Chandelure), Minccino (Cinccino), Eelektrik (Eelektross) and Munna (Musharna).

How to change teams in Pokémon Go

As soon as you start your game, it will be your turn choose a team to join: red, blue or yellow. During the first few years of play, it was impossible to change teams, but as of the end of 2020, there is an item that you can use if you are a complete backgammoner.

This is the ‘Team Medallion’, and you can buy it in the shop once a year. You can get it by 1,000 Pokécoins. Of course, your friends may not speak to you again if you use it.

Tricks to advance quickly in Pokémon Go

Use your trips in public transport to reach as many PokeStops as possible. Invest in storage. Spend in-game money on expanding the capacity of your backpack so you don’t have to throw away items unnecessarily. Use the incense: even more so if you are sitting within range of a PokeStop. For 30 minutes you will double the experience points and you can get a huge amount of Pokémon. Go to far away gyms your city: your chances of getting coins increase if you manage to place your Pokémon in a little-traveled gym. Add friends. You can exchange gifts and thus make your adventure easier. Access the game daily. You will get a bonus if you do. Plus, you’ll get better rewards if you visit a PokeStop every day and catch a Pokémon. Use the incubators with caution– You have an infinite incubator, but the others you will have access to will be very rare and will even cost in-game money. Use the infinity for 2-kilometer eggs and the 3x for 10-kilometer eggs. You will save many steps and gain more experience. Center your start of game on level up by gaining XP. Once you are level 20 or higher, start training your ultimate team. Otherwise, you will waste your Stardust. Evolve your Pokémon. Don’t be afraid to use candy or objects to take your Pokémon to its next evolutionary stage. You will get stronger and it will be easier to keep getting rewards.

Since the beginning of Pokémon Go, there are all kinds of programs that allow you to cheat in the video game and obtain advantages. For a long time, Niantic didn’t have much of a means to catch cheating players and turned a blind eye.

Currently, if you use programs to alter your Pokémon Go game, you run the risk of being expelled. If the modification is slight, you can receive a temporary ban, but reiteration can end with your Pokémon Go account totally suspended.

However, if you are careful, you can use IVs reading programs and Pokémon parameters without fear.

How to trade in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon trade is available to all players who have at least the level 10. The rest of the requirements are the following:

You should Add to the other player as a friend . To do this, go to Friendships and add your trainer code . You can share it on WhatsApp, if you want.

to the other player . To do this, go to and add your . You can share it on WhatsApp, if you want. You cannot change Pokémon legendary , Pokémon that are defending a gym, Pokémon that come from trade, or Pokémon that are banned (They are marked with an X).

, Pokémon that are defending a gym, Pokémon that come from trade, or Pokémon that are (They are marked with an X). You and your friend cannot be more than 100 meters away .

. You can only do 100 exchanges in a period of 24 hours .

in a period of . You can only change one Pokémon Shiny every day.

Done that, go to your coach profile, go into Friends and select the partner with whom you are going to make the exchange by clicking on To exchange. Next, your Pokémon portfolio will open and you can choose the one you want to send to it. Once the agreement is accepted, Stardust will be consumed as a form of payment.