Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated games of 2021, and the first weeks after the launch of its free online multiplayer have more than proved it. However, despite having made a very positive first impression, players have already run into a sadly recurring problem: the presence of cheaters.

As indicated The Verge, there are already several cases detected and reported by players of Halo Infinite. A quick search on platforms such as Twitter and Reddit clearly demonstrates how cheaters they are already provoking the anger of many other users. This is, without a doubt, a serious drawback to which 343 Industries should pay your due attention.

As you can imagine, the main drawback is in the version of Halo Infinite for PC. There, complaints from people who use unfair methods to prevail in games have multiplied. There is nothing too new here, but traps that have been a scourge of years in first person shooters; the examples that have been seen so far correspond to the use of aimbots —To have assistance when aiming and shooting at an opponent— and wallhacks —To see enemies through walls.

But this type of behavior is affecting not only those who play Halo Infinite from a computer. As the title allows you to play multiplatform games, those who access from an Xbox are at a disadvantage when they come across cheaters. But that’s not all, since there have also been cases of dishonest gamers on Microsoft consoles. In this case the chosen way to cheat is the implementation of Cronus Zen-style key converters; These allow you to improve your aim and have become a nightmare in other titles such as Fortnite and Call of duty.

Do youHalo Infinite don’t use an anti-cheat system?

The answer to this question is yes and no. 343 Industries have provided Halo Infinite of a system that works at the server level and study the behavior of the players. In theory, if the tool detects suspicious situations or whose parameters expose the existence of cheating, it automatically expels the users involved. This means that anti-cheat solutions are not implemented on the gamers side, such as Easy Anti-Cheat, from Epic Games; and therefore the results are not positive, at least from the public’s point of view.

With allegations against cheaters popping up in large numbers on social media, it wouldn’t be uncommon for the creators of Halo Infinite look for a more effective method. For now, many of those who play from an Xbox have opted for disable cross-platform games, with the illusion of minimizing the possibility of encountering cheaters.