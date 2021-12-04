To get these prices, you will first need to register with the online store with a valid email address and then log in to the online store. After that, add the licenses you want to buy to the shopping cart and click on it; there you will see a box in the lower area, which is where you must enter the discount code HZ35 and, after clicking on the yellow button, you will see that the price is updated and it already shows the one that we have put above.

As usual, we must warn you that if you click on any of the links that we have placed above you will see that the price that appears in the online store is slightly higher than the one that we have set for you, and that is because we have already pre-applied the discount code HZ35 That reduces the price by 35%.

Once that is done you can go to the next step and, after making the payment (we recommend as always PayPal for your security and because it is instantaneous), in just a few minutes you will receive the license code or codes that you have purchased at the email address with which you registered in the online store.

How to use the license you have purchased?

As we have told you, in this store you will be buying digital product licenses (which, according to a judgment of the European Court of Justice, have exactly the same validity as a physical product so its sale is completely legal). To activate your operating system, you must click on Start and then click on Settings (the gear icon), then go to “Update and security” and then select “Activation” from the menu on the left.

There you will see “Change product key” in blue. Click on it and the blue window that you see in the image below will appear, where you can write or paste the license code for the operating system you have purchased.

Once entered, click on the «Next» button and wait a few seconds, as your PC has to communicate with Microsoft’s servers to validate the license key. Once finished, the following image will appear, indicating that your operating system has been activated.

In addition, you should know that this activation is for life and does not expire, so you will never have to buy a license or pay a subscription again.

Finally, we have to mention as always that the online store that we are recommending gives you a 30-day guarantee and promises to sell you a valid lifetime license, so if you encounter any problem during activation, you can contact them so they can give you solution or provide you with a new license code, regardless of whether you have purchased Windows or Office.

Sponsored by CDKeySales.