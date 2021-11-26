The PlayStation online subscription, reduced in its 12-month mode, one of the most sold. In addition, it includes 24 free PS4 games throughout the year that we can each month on the console. Its price is 39.99 euros.

If you’re looking to gift a console this Christmas, it may be your only option. It has the advantage that it can be resold without losing a lot of money, so if you find a Series X you can buy and sell it after using it for a few months. Its price is 269.50 euros.

The most powerful console that we can currently buy without stock problems. With it we can access all the new generation Xbox Series X titles, but with a somewhat lower graphic quality. We can also access the cloud gaming service of Xbox Cloud Gaming , as well as the Xbox Game Pass with more than 100 games.

DualSense Controller for PS5 + NBA 2K22 Jumpstart

If you are lucky enough to have a PS5, and you need a new controller or another to play with friends, you have the DualSense on sale with the NBA 2K22 Jumpstart as a gift, with exclusive content for the game. Its price is 65.99 euros.

Xbox controller

In the same way, if you need an Xbox controller, this model is on sale for the first time in months. It has a 3.5 jack socket, and can be used on Xbox, Windows 10 and Android phones and tablets. Its price is 55.95 euros.

Logitech G PRO X

Logitech headphones with DTS Headphone: X 7.1 sound, 50mm drivers, microphone with Blue VO! CE, and compatibility with all consoles on the market, including PlayStation Xbox, Switch and PC. Its price is 70.98 euros, cheaper than ever.

Razer Kraken X

The cheapest headphones of the collection, and that are available during this Black Friday at half price. The Razer Kraken X have 7.1 sound emulation, and connectivity to plug it into all consoles on the market through a jack. Its price is 29.98 euros.

Corsair VOID ELITE RGB Wireless

If you hate cables, these headphones from Corsair are for you. They have 7.1 surround sound, broadcasting through 2.4 GHz with low latency that allows them to be used on PlayStation or PC. Its price is 69.99 euros.

Nintendo Switch (2021 model)

Slight reduction in the standard model of Nintendo Switch in red and blue colors. It has a larger battery, which allows to reach durations of between 4 and 9 hours. Its price is 299 euros.

Nintendo Switch (OLED version)

You can also reserve the OLED model for one euro less than it normally costs. It has an improved OLED screen with better image quality, better brightness, more intense colors, and less reflections. Its price is 349 euros.

SanDisk microSD cards for Nintendo Switch

If you have run out of space for games on your Switch, you can expand it with the microSD cards that are on sale for the console. We have discounts on the 128GB and 256GB SanDisk models, with read speeds of up to 100MB / s and write speeds of up to 90MB / s. Their prices are 17.90 and 34.99 euros.

Accessory Kit for Nintendo Switch

All-in-one accessory kit for Nintendo Switch, including carrying case, screen protector, thumb caps, wristband, and more. Its price is 14.39 euros.

Controller Compatible with Nintendo Switch

Controller for Nintendo Switch that works by Bluetooth. It is ideal for use on the console, in addition to that we can also use it on the computer if we connect it by USB cable. Its price is 22.09 euros.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, PS5 and Xbox)

Going to video games, we find the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lowered to its minimum price where we can get it for 24.94 euros.

The Last of Us Part II

Also at a minimum price we find The Last of Us Part II, one of the best PlayStation 4 games with a spectacular story. Its price is 19.90 euros.

Pokemon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

The two most recent Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch hit their all-time low on Black Friday, so it’s an ideal time to get hold of the games if you want to give it away this Christmas, or if you just want it for yourself. Its price is 42.99 euros.

FIFA 22

FIFA 22 is also down to an all-time low since its launch a couple of months ago. We have discounts on both the version for the current generation consoles and for the new one. For the former the price is 39.99 euros, while for the new generation the price is 49.99 euros.

Far Cry 6

Finally, we have Far Cry 6, the popular Ubisoft title that comes with its classic free world system and guerrillas to liberate oppressed peoples. Its price is 46.40 euros in its version for PS4 and Xbox.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.