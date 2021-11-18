cheap, useful and very compatible

Are you looking for a tech christmas gift for a special person? Technology is expensive and the person you are giving may already have a good smartphone. The typical charger gifts, Extreme battery they can know little and are very common, so we are going to give you another very interesting option. If you want to do a good tech gift the xiaomi bracelet it is perfect. It is useful, cheap and compatible with any smartphone. Also, there are several versions depending on what you want to spend.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6, the cheap and very useful geek gift

Few things are more useful than one activity bracelet. It is a very popular accessory that is used for many things and that does not reach the weight and cost of a watch. The Mi band 6 is he latest model released by Xiaomi And it’s easy to find it on sale on Amazon.

It has a full color screen, step monitoring, fitness monitoring, sleep measurement, smartphone notifications, it can get wet and weighs a few grams. In addition, given its design, it is possible to change the straps for others of different materials or colors with an almost ridiculous cost.

It has the same features that the Smart Watches of 100 and 200 euros / dollars, but in a device that costs in offer less than 40 euros / dollars. If the person you want to gift does not have a watch or smart bracelet this is one of the best options you have.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is even cheaper

If 40 euros / dollars is a budget that is beyond your possibilities, you can always opt for an earlier version. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 It has an almost identical design and very very similar functions. Details such as the oxygen sensor and a bit of screen size, but still a great option.

It has a cost of about 26 euros / dollars on Amazon and it is also compatible with any mobile From the market. Previous versions are usually not worth the difference in price, since they all range between 20 and 30 euros.

It’s one of the more useful Christmas gifts technology related. Even if the person usually wears a conventional watch, they can wear the My band to exercise and measure your sessions. If you have to do a invisible friend gift or your partner very cheap Mi Band 6 or Mi Band 5 they are almost perfect.