Movistar continues to bet on maintaining a wide free device catalog for all the people who have or want to hire one of its Fusión fiber and mobile packs complemented with their television service and some streaming platforms in some cases. In this case, Orange chooses to offer free mobiles in its mobile rates.

Free smartphone with Go rates

New Orange customers who sign up for any of the Go rates until January 9, 2022 They can get one of the following smartphones for free:

Go Top with calls, unlimited data and 4K video for 39 euros per month for the first 9 months with a Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Gift. Once the promotion is finished, the monthly fee will be 45 euros per month.

Gift. Once the promotion is finished, the monthly fee will be 45 euros per month. Go Up with calls, unlimited data and HD video for 29 euros per month for the first 9 months with a Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G Gift. Once the promotion is finished, the rate will cost 35.95 euros per month.

Gift. Once the promotion is finished, the rate will cost 35.95 euros per month. Go Flexible with unlimited calls and 180 GB to navigate for six months for 20 euros per month during the first 9 months with a Xiaomi Redmi 10 Gift. Once the promotion is over, the rate will amount to 24.95 euros per month.

In addition to being able to obtain a free Smartphone, taking into account that we will have to be in Orange for at least 24 months, we can also add various accessories such as Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic headphones and the Mi Band 6 bracelet for 3 euros more per month in the Go Up rate. The trend of offering rates with unlimited data as in Orange is spreading in the operators’ market. Added to the 9-month promotion and a free smartphone make it a very attractive option for this Christmas.